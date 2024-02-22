The Best Spring Break Travel Destinations That Won't Break Your Budget

Spring break is nearly here, and the vacation holiday will see plenty of people heading toward the sunny beaches in Florida. But the Sunshine State isn't the only destination that should be capturing your attention, especially if you're looking to save money on your spring break trip. According to new Priceline data shared with Thrillist, certain traditional spring break destinations like Cancun are losing steam while others, like Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, remain in the top 10 most in-demand destinations.

While you're trying to select your spring travel destination, take stock of Priceline's data on the most affordable destinations based on the average cost of flights and hotels. The average prices listed below are based on travel periods between March 1 and March 31, 2024.

The most affordable domestic destinations, based on average roundtrip airfare:

New York City $283

Tampa, Florida $288

Chicago $289

Boston $295

Detroit $296

Orlando $297

Seattle $300

Las Vegas $302

Raleigh, North Carolina $303

Philadelphia $306



The most affordable domestic destinations, based on average round trip airfare:

Toronto $375

Santiago, Dominican Republic $414

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $448

San Salvador, El Salvador $487

Guatemala City $500

Panama City $542

Belize City, Belize $546

Aruba, Aruba $549

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic $571

San José, Costa Rica $589



Here are the most affordable domestic destinations, based on average nightly hotel prices:

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee $116

Oklahoma City $129

Las Vegas $141

Kissimmee, Florida $141

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina $150

Portland, Oregon $151

Houston, Texas $151

Dallas $160

Denver $164

Seattle $164



And finally, these are the most affordable international destinations, based on average nightly hotel price: