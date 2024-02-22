The Best Spring Break Travel Destinations That Won't Break Your Budget
It's not too late to find some cheap domestic and international destinations.
Spring break is nearly here, and the vacation holiday will see plenty of people heading toward the sunny beaches in Florida. But the Sunshine State isn't the only destination that should be capturing your attention, especially if you're looking to save money on your spring break trip. According to new Priceline data shared with Thrillist, certain traditional spring break destinations like Cancun are losing steam while others, like Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, remain in the top 10 most in-demand destinations.
While you're trying to select your spring travel destination, take stock of Priceline's data on the most affordable destinations based on the average cost of flights and hotels. The average prices listed below are based on travel periods between March 1 and March 31, 2024.
The most affordable domestic destinations, based on average roundtrip airfare:
- New York City $283
- Tampa, Florida $288
- Chicago $289
- Boston $295
- Detroit $296
- Orlando $297
- Seattle $300
- Las Vegas $302
- Raleigh, North Carolina $303
- Philadelphia $306
The most affordable domestic destinations, based on average round trip airfare:
- Toronto $375
- Santiago, Dominican Republic $414
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $448
- San Salvador, El Salvador $487
- Guatemala City $500
- Panama City $542
- Belize City, Belize $546
- Aruba, Aruba $549
- Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic $571
- San José, Costa Rica $589
Here are the most affordable domestic destinations, based on average nightly hotel prices:
- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee $116
- Oklahoma City $129
- Las Vegas $141
- Kissimmee, Florida $141
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina $150
- Portland, Oregon $151
- Houston, Texas $151
- Dallas $160
- Denver $164
- Seattle $164
And finally, these are the most affordable international destinations, based on average nightly hotel price:
- Pattaya, Thailand $65
- Da Nang, Vietnam $65
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam $71
- Narita, Japan $81
- New Delhi $85
- Cusco, Peru $86
- Hanoi, Vietnam $88
- Istanbul $90
- Hoi An, Vietnam $96
- Bangkok $97
