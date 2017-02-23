Hurry Up and Get a Summer Flight to Iceland for Just $250

There are frequently reasonable prices on trips to Iceland, but $250 is a good price in the summer. However, remember that WOW Air is a budget airline, which means to truly take the trip at the stated ticket price, you'll need to travel with a light carry-on. Their baggage fees can add up quickly.

But that's fine. Just layer up. Swimsuit under your flying clothes. Wear a coat with a ton of pockets and tell airport security you get cold easily. That's why you're dressed like you're headed to the south pole in the middle of July. This? You always carry shaving cream in your breast pocket.

