The Most Affordable Experiences in Top U.S. Tourist Destinations
Spend less than $50 and have a great time.
Online travel marketplace Viator has released its 2023 Travel report, and it's chock full of insights on how we will be traveling this year. One such finding is perhaps not so surprising: in such a tight economy, it's harder to spend as much on travel as we all would prefer. But even with tighter budgets, we are still out there experiencing our vast world.
"Travel is experiencing an unquestionable resurgence despite headwinds faced across the industry," said Laurel Greatrix, Vice President of Brand and Communications for Viator. "We're seeing travelers return to pre-pandemic mindsets in many ways, including an exploding interest in cultural experiences and renewed excitement for travel abroad. Some pandemic-era trends are proving their staying power with outdoor activities continuing to captivate adventure-seekers around the world."
Part of Viator's study found some of the most affordable experiences you can have in the 10 most popular US destinations, as determined by 2022 sales data on the platform. The chart above shares some of the most well-reviewed experiences that cost less than $50 per person.
The options include a tour of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in New York City, a steamboat river cruise in New Orleans, and a speedboat sightseeing tour in Miami. You can find the complete collection of experiences over on Viator.com.
