News

Cheap Flight Deal: Round Trip to Ireland for Under $500

By Published On 03/24/2016 By Published On 03/24/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Stuff You'll Like

related

Mr. Met Got Fired For Flipping Off a Fan

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

If you're still deciding on where to take that much-needed summer vacation, let this cheap round-trip flight deal guide you to Ireland. Now all you have to decide is whether you're hitting the Cliffs of Moher, Donegal Castle, or both. Definitely both. 

American Airlines is boasting some amazing deals to Dublin, Ireland right now out of Chicago and Philadelphia, with prices starting at $494 from Chicago and just $450 from Philly. Various travel dates are available during April - June at this ridiculous price, and as proof, take a look:

From Chicago:

Screenshot Via Google Flights
Screenshot Via Google Flights

From Philadelphia:

Screenshot Via Google Flights
Screenshot Via Google Flights

Note that some of these routes include a layover, but at these prices, you really shouldn't be complaining. Also, as always, prices are subject to change, meaning: make haste! 

May the luck of the Irish stay with you long enough for you to grab this deal. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and went on a bus tour of Ireland that changed her life. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.


 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More