Cheap Flight Deal: Round Trip to Ireland for Under $500

If you're still deciding on where to take that much-needed summer vacation, let this cheap round-trip flight deal guide you to Ireland. Now all you have to decide is whether you're hitting the Cliffs of Moher, Donegal Castle, or both. Definitely both.
American Airlines is boasting some amazing deals to Dublin, Ireland right now out of Chicago and Philadelphia, with prices starting at $494 from Chicago and just $450 from Philly. Various travel dates are available during April - June at this ridiculous price, and as proof, take a look:
From Chicago:
From Philadelphia:
Note that some of these routes include a layover, but at these prices, you really shouldn't be complaining. Also, as always, prices are subject to change, meaning: make haste!
May the luck of the Irish stay with you long enough for you to grab this deal.
