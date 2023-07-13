The Most Affordable Weekend Getaways, Minneapolis to Montego Bay
Snag round trip tickets for less than $250.
A weekend getaway can feel like a herculean task when the cost of even bare essentials often causes our wallets to empty. But with travel overtaking summer 2023, giving up on getting away feels impossible too—sitting at home while everyone is jetting off is its own special kind of hurt. Fortunately, there are still some affordable domestic and international destinations to travel to this season.
Let's start with domestic spots, which won’t require a passport or any of the headaches associated with getting one. Hopper’s new Weekend Getaway Guide shares the top five domestic destinations you can find round trip tickets to for less than $250.
Top Domestic Destinations:
- Orlando, Florida ($84 to $245 per round trip ticket)
- Cleveland, Ohio ($86 to $228 per round trip ticket)
- Houston, Texas ($119 to $222 per round trip ticket)
- Washington DC ($110 to $247 per round trip ticket)
- Minneapolis, Minnesota ($102 to $221 per round trip ticket)
If you already have your passport sorted, here are the top five budget international destinations Hopper found, where you can score roundtrip tickets for less than $500.
Top International Destinations:
- Cancun, Mexico ($250 to $368 per round trip ticket)
- San Juan, Puerto Rico ($175 to $343 per round trip ticket)
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ($277 to $413 per round trip ticket)
- Montego Bay, Jamaica ($286 to $465 per round trip ticket)
- Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic ($309 to $480 per round trip ticket)
The new Weekend Getaway Guide also includes data on the cheapest months to travel (January, September, and October), and how far in advance you should book your trip based on your destination.
Looking for more travel deals?
Here's our running list of all the cheap travel deals you can book right now, and you can head here for all the latest flight deals plus cheap things to do and savings on hotels, cruises, trains, and more to help you plan for your next trip.