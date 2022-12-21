Experts Say These International Travel Destinations Are Trending for 2023
Kayak predicts locations in Asia-Pacific will be immensely popular.
In 2023, international travel will bounce back in a significant way, according to Kayak. The brand's 2023 Travel Trends Forecast shows that nine out of ten of the top trending travel destinations in 2023 are in Asia-Pacific.
Top trending locations include Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei City, Auckland, and Singapore. Search around Ho Chi Minh City increased by 769% in 2022, and search for Taipei City grew by 289%.
"In 2023, we expect to see travelers branch out to destinations in Asia and the South Pacific," Kayak's report stated. "Travelers will be flocking to bucket list destinations in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, likely because these destinations have (finally) re-opened to visitors."
Looking for places to visit in 2023 that are trending but aren't getting more expensive? Kayak has found that flight tickets to the five cities below have decreased for early 2023 travel while also becoming more popular destinations.
- Melbourne, Australia
- Bora Bora
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Sydney, Australia
- Fiji
The report also revealed that last-minute travel remains popular in these still uncertain times. But Kayak advises that you'll save money by planning your big international trips in advance. Prices are predicted to increase between February and June 2023 steadily.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.