Experts Say These International Travel Destinations Are Trending for 2023

In 2023, international travel will bounce back in a significant way, according to Kayak. The brand's 2023 Travel Trends Forecast shows that nine out of ten of the top trending travel destinations in 2023 are in Asia-Pacific.

Top trending locations include Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei City, Auckland, and Singapore. Search around Ho Chi Minh City increased by 769% in 2022, and search for Taipei City grew by 289%.

"In 2023, we expect to see travelers branch out to destinations in Asia and the South Pacific," Kayak's report stated. "Travelers will be flocking to bucket list destinations in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, likely because these destinations have (finally) re-opened to visitors."