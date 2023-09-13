It's Actually Cheaper to Live on a Boat Than Pay Rent on Land in These Cities
You could save nearly $700 per month on living expenses by heading to the water.
These days, the desperation to pay less money in rent will have people doing all sorts of things from living with several roommates to living in 80-square-foot apartments. It is not surprising that some people are going so far as to consider leaving solid land entirely in the quest for a lower cost of living. Google searches for "how to live on a boat" have increased by 71% in the past year. That’s right, when you can't afford to live on land, a cheaper alternative might be floating.
In a true testament to the strength of any trend, the turn to aquatic living is huge on TikTok. The hashtag #boatlife has been viewed seven billion times. And for good reason, too. According to research by online boat and yacht marketplace Rightboat, Americans could save up to $659 per month by ditching land for a fiberglass hull.
For reference, the average cost for a single person living in a one-bedroom apartment in a city center would cost $1,959, including utilities. In some of America's biggest cities, that average jumps dramatically—in NYC, the average cost is $4,082. Below, you can see the top seven cities where you can save the most money by living on a boat, as opposed to an apartment, based on Righboat's recent analysis. All prices listed are averages.
New York
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $1,800
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $4,082.36
Savings: $2,282.36
Seattle
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $1,350
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $2,856.70
Savings: $1,506.70
Austin
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $1,143
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $2,631.79
Savings: $1,488.79
Nashville
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $900
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $2,346.78
Savings: $1,446.78
San Francisco
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $2,700
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $3,643.85
Savings: $943.85
Brooklyn
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $2,700
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $3,104.79
Savings: $404.79
Boston
Slip Boat Booking & Utilities: $2,700
Apartment Rent & Utilities Cost: $3,057.55
Savings: $357.55
In addition to saving money, you might end up happier—at least according to one study on happiness. The Guardian reports that people living in marine and coastal environments tend to be happiest.
It is only too telling of the current state of affairs in the US that considerations for living on a boat stem largely from affordability concerns, rather than living out fantasies of being an adventurer or pirate. But it is also important to remember that while you could be saving money by downsizing to boat life, there are hidden costs to being a nomad, whether on a sailboat or in a van.
