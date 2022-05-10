These Are the Cheapest Airports and States for Domestic Flights Right Now
New Jersey and Florida residents have got it made.
We've already come to terms with the fact that soaring fares and flight cancellations aren't slowing down anytime soon, but at least I can take solace that my go-to airport is among the cheapest for domestic trips. Hopefully, you can too.
Loan company NetCredit has rounded up the most inexpensive states and airports to fly out of nationally, which is pretty crucial information given current rates.
According to the study, New Jersey is the cheapest, with an average domestic flight price of $205.60. The Garden State also boasts the most budget-friendly airport in the US. The Atlantic City International Airport with a flight average of just $109.43. Its state counterpart, Newark Liberty International Airport, averages closer to $300 per roundtrip flight.
Florida trailed New Jersey with an average $257.36 on domestic flights with five of its airports making the top 10 cheapest airports in the country list.
"Sometimes your go-to airport is neither the cheapest nor most affordable option," editor at NetCredit Bonnie Payo told Travel + Leisure. "Competition is a major factor, with prices often cheaper at big airports with multiple airlines or rival airports nearby. With some airlines seeing some airports as hubs for business [travelers] who are less choosy about higher fares, ticket prices are often more expensive."
Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the US for domestic flights:
1. Atlantic City International Airport
2. Orlando Sanford International Airport
3. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
4. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
5. Punta Gorda Airport
6. Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport
7. Long Island MacArthur Airport
8. Oakland International Airport
9. Hilo International Airport
10. LaGuardia Airport
To establish the findings, Payo said that the study comprised statistics based on the Bureau of Transportation and Bureau of Labor Statistic's "average ticket price for 142 airports."