These Are the Cheapest Airports and States for Domestic Flights Right Now

We've already come to terms with the fact that soaring fares and flight cancellations aren't slowing down anytime soon, but at least I can take solace that my go-to airport is among the cheapest for domestic trips. Hopefully, you can too.

Loan company NetCredit has rounded up the most inexpensive states and airports to fly out of nationally, which is pretty crucial information given current rates.

According to the study, New Jersey is the cheapest, with an average domestic flight price of $205.60. The Garden State also boasts the most budget-friendly airport in the US. The Atlantic City International Airport with a flight average of just $109.43. Its state counterpart, Newark Liberty International Airport, averages closer to $300 per roundtrip flight.

Florida trailed New Jersey with an average $257.36 on domestic flights with five of its airports making the top 10 cheapest airports in the country list.

