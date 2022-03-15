These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.

For those who are looking to get out of New York or their own obscenely priced city, Realtor.com has done us all a favor and rounded up the cheapest places to buy.

Earlier this year, the data team combed through 250 metro areas to find the lowest median home prices while also limiting picks to one metro per state to show a broader range of areas.

Here are the cheapest places to buy a home in the US right now:

1. Peoria, Illinois—$98,000

2. Terre Haute, Indiana—$104,900

3. Saginaw, Michigan—$112,200

4. Youngstown, Ohio—$118,000

5. Davenport, Iowa—$127,400

6. Erie, Pennsylvania—$148,400

7. Charleston, West Virginia—$148,900

8. Utica, New York—$169,450

9. Macon, Georgia—$174,950

10. Topeka, Kansas—$184,950

"These areas generally have lower median incomes and lower costs of living, helping keep home prices lower," Realtor.com Economic Research Analyst Hannah Jones said in the report. "These metros have also largely been spared rising housing costs from an influx of remote workers who have typically sought out mountain and beach destinations."