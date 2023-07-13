These Are the Cheapest Days to Book Hotels for Big City Vacations

Planning a city vacation is rarely a walk in the park—unlike a beach vacation, where the logistics are basically arrive, go to the beach, leave—a city vacation requires researching museums, restaurants, walking tours, sightseeing, transit logistics. It’s a stressful and highly involved experience, and with so many factors, prices can add up quickly.

One easy place to cut costs and simplify your urban excursion is saving money on your hotel stay. There are the obvious tips and tricks—using a booking platform that offers special rates for loyalty members, using credit card points, etc., but there’s one strategic move many are not using. Just like purchasing flight tickets, some travel experts advise there are good, better, and bad days to book hotel rooms. And when it comes to city destinations, there’s some pretty strong data to support the theory.

“If you’re traveling to a major urban city like New York, San Francisco, or Boston, bookings tend to be 28% more affordable on a Sunday v. mid-week like on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Ron Sandel, General Manager of HotelTonight, explains to Thrillist. “Alternatively, if you’re looking at an ideal vacation destination, like Napa Valley or San Diego, travel becomes 37% more affordable when booking on Monday vs. Saturday. If you have flexibility, book a trip when hotels have excess capacity.”

To recap: for major cities, you can save on average about 28% if you book a Sunday night stay, as opposed to booking on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. To apply this tip to your own travels, consider booking a stay from Saturday to Monday or Sunday to Tuesday for your next vacation, to see if you can get at least one of your nightly room rates down.

With an increase in Saturday to Monday three day trips, you likely won’t be the only one avoiding the Sunday Scaries in the form of a weekend getaway. Use the extra cash you save with strategic hotel booking to grab a fancy dinner at one of those restaurants everyone keeps posting about on TikTok.