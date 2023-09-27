The Cheapest Day to Book Your Next Flight Isn't Tuesday

Before you click purchase on your next flight, maybe wait until the weekend to buy? Expedia has released its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, which includes trends and tips for traveling, and data from the report shows that Sunday is, on average, the cheapest day of the week to book a flight. Planning your next vacation sounds like the perfect cure for Sunday scaries.

The report also found that Friday is the most expensive day to buy a plane ticket, and that travelers who book on Sundays instead of Fridays save on average 6% on domestic flights and 13% on international flights. That's a decent chunk of change to spend at duty-free during a layover!

That said, while booking your flight on Sunday will save you some coin, make sure you don't actually depart on Sunday, which on average was found to be the priciest day to start a trip (leave on Thursday to save up to 16% on average).

How far out you book flights can also factor into saving travel money, the report found. If you're booking a domestic flight, travelers who booked 28 days prior to departure saved on average 24% compared to those who booked last minute. And you'll want to be a bit more strategic if planning an international trip. The report found travelers should book international airfare around 60 days out from their departure, but no earlier than four months in advance, to yield the best availability and savings. It was found that average ticket prices for international flights peaked around four months out from departure, and folks who book using the above parameters saved on average around 10% compared to those who booked further out.

Does all this navigating while planning a flight stress you out? That isn't surprising, since Expedia's research also found that air travel is the leading cause of stress for 55% of Americans, ranking it more stressful in polling than filing taxes or even visiting the dentist. Which is fair, as we've had root canals easier than some flight delay nightmares in our day.

To help manage travel stress, check out the rest of the report for more hacks on how to save and the best tips to help minimize trip woes while flying.