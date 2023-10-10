If You Want to Book a Cheap Holiday Flight This Year, Travel on These Dates

We recently learned that the best time to book travel isn't always on a Tuesday, it can also be a Sunday. But with all of the data on when is the best time to book holiday travel to get the cheapest airfare (in September and October, aka right now), something we don't hear about as often are the actual best days to travel to save money. Like, the specific dates.

Normally, you get that insight when you're looking at a Google Flight calendar, trying to play with the dates in order to get the cheapest flights. But CheapAir.com has taken a bit out of the guesswork out of which days are cheapest to travel during the holidays this year.

"This year's Thanksgiving airfares are trending 12% more than 2022 prices, and flights for Christmas and New Year's are up about the same," CheapAir.com's just-released holiday travel 2023 report states. "We're expecting a busy holiday flight season and to get the best airfare we recommend buying flights on the early side."