Here's the Cheapest Flight to Europe From Every US State

It's the golden age of flights to Europe. Price wars have pushed fares down so low that it's no longer mind-boggling when an airline offers $99 one-way flights to Europe. However, despite the deluge of deals, the majority of flights aren't of the bargain basement variety.
Nonetheless, Kayak.com reports flights to Europe are the cheapest they've been over the last three summers. Kayak collected data from its own site to highlight the cheapest summer European destination out of every US state.
Below you'll find details on those destinations and median prices highlighted in the map above. For states without an international airport, Kayak assigned it the nearest international airport.
One of the biggest takeaways is that the cheap trips to Iceland are real. Reykjavik was the cheapest destination for 25 of the 62 international airports on which Kayak provided data. You can get to Iceland on the cheap from all over the US, and it's definitely worth your time. Dublin, which was the city that appeared the second most-frequently, is a slightly more surprising cheap destination for many around the US.
Kayak provided data on multiple international airports for some states. That information is below, while the map above only shows the cheapest of those flights.
Alabama
Airport: HSV
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $875
Airport: BHM
Destination: Paris, France - $1,110
Alaska
Airport: ANC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $677
Arizona
Airport: PHX
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $563
Airport: TUS
Destination: Zurich, Switzerland - $805
Arkansas
Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $1,068
California
Airport: LAX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $404
Airport: SFO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $442
Airport: SAN
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $766
Colorado
Airport: DEN
Destination: Brussels, Belgium - $379
Connecticut
Airport: BDL
Destination: Edinburgh, Scotland - $548
Delaware
Airport: BWI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $359
Florida
Airport: MCO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $541
Airport: MIA
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $545
Airport: TPA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $615
Georgia
Airport: ATL
Destination: Budapest, Hungary - $640
Airport: SAV
Destination: London, England - $830
Hawaii
Airport: HNL
Destination: London, England - $906
Airport: KOA
Destination: London, England - $960
Idaho
Airport: SLC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $468
Illinois
Airport: ORD
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $450
Indiana
Airport: IND
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $788
Iowa
Airport: DSM
Destination: London, England - $898
Kansas
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $600
Kentucky
Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $509
Airport: SDF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $789
Louisiana
Airport: MSY
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $732
Maine
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479
Maryland
Airport: BWI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $359
Massachusetts
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479
Michigan
Airport: DTW
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $409
Airport: GRR
Destination: Rekjavik, Iceland - $789
Minnesota
Airport: MSP
Destination: Budapest, Hungary - $463
Mississippi
Airport: MSY
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $732
Missouri
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $600
Airport: STL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $752
Montana
Airport: BZN
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $797
Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822
Nebraska
Airport: OMA
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $864
Nevada
Airport: LAS
Destination: Copenhagen, Denmark - $563
Airport: RNO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $871
New Hampshire
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479
New Jersey
Airport: EWR
Destination: Paris, France - $521
New Mexico
Airport: ABQ
Destination: Geneva, Switzerland - $705
New York
Airport: JFK
Destination: Paris, France - $517
Airport: BUF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $740
North Carolina
Airport: RDU
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $665
Airport: CLT
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $739
North Dakota
Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822
Ohio
Airport: CLE
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $457
Airport: CMH
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $694
Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $509
Oklahoma
Airport: TUL
Destination: Venice, Italy - $760
Airport: OKC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $952
Oregon
Airport: PDX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $642
Pennsylvania
Airport: PIT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $319
Airport: PHL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $497
Rhode Island
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479
South Carolina
Airport: CHS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $789
South Dakota
Airport: OMA
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $864
Tennessee
Airport: BNA
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $771
Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $1,068
Texas
Airport: IAH
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $598
Airport: AUS
Destination: London, England - $642
Utah
Airport: SLC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $468
Vermont
Airport: BTV
Destination: London, England - $780
Virginia
Airport: RIC
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $793
Airport: ORF
Destination: London, England - $845
Washington
Airport: SEA
Destination: Munich, Germany - $663
West Virginia
Airport: PIT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland $319
Wisconsin
Airport: MKE
Destination: London, England - $835
Wyoming
Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822
Washington DC
Airport: IAD
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $482
