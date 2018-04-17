Travel

Here's the Cheapest Flight to Europe From Every US State

cheapest flight to Europe
Click for a zoomable version. | Maggie Rossetti/Thrillist

It's the golden age of flights to Europe. Price wars have pushed fares down so low that it's no longer mind-boggling when an airline offers $99 one-way flights to Europe. However, despite the deluge of deals, the majority of flights aren't of the bargain basement variety.

Nonetheless, Kayak.com reports flights to Europe are the cheapest they've been over the last three summers. Kayak collected data from its own site to highlight the cheapest summer European destination out of every US state.

Below you'll find details on those destinations and median prices highlighted in the map above. For states without an international airport, Kayak assigned it the nearest international airport.

One of the biggest takeaways is that the cheap trips to Iceland are real. Reykjavik was the cheapest destination for 25 of the 62 international airports on which Kayak provided data. You can get to Iceland on the cheap from all over the US, and it's definitely worth your time. Dublin, which was the city that appeared the second most-frequently, is a slightly more surprising cheap destination for many around the US.

Kayak provided data on multiple international airports for some states. That information is below, while the map above only shows the cheapest of those flights. 

Alabama
Airport: HSV
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $875

Airport: BHM
Destination: Paris, France - $1,110

Alaska
Airport: ANC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $677

Arizona
Airport: PHX
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $563

Airport: TUS
Destination: Zurich, Switzerland - $805

Arkansas
Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $1,068

California
Airport: LAX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $404

Airport: SFO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $442

Airport: SAN
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $766

Colorado
Airport: DEN
Destination: Brussels, Belgium - $379

Connecticut
Airport: BDL
Destination: Edinburgh, Scotland - $548

Delaware
Airport: BWI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $359

Florida
Airport: MCO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $541

Airport: MIA
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $545

Airport: TPA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $615

Georgia
Airport: ATL
Destination: Budapest, Hungary - $640

Airport: SAV
Destination: London, England - $830

Hawaii
Airport: HNL
Destination: London, England - $906

Airport: KOA
Destination: London, England - $960

Idaho
Airport: SLC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $468

Illinois
Airport: ORD
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $450

Indiana
Airport: IND
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $788

Iowa
Airport: DSM
Destination: London, England - $898

Kansas
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $600

Kentucky
Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $509

Airport: SDF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $789

Louisiana
Airport: MSY
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $732

Maine
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479

Maryland
Airport: BWI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $359

Massachusetts
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479

Michigan
Airport: DTW
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $409

Airport: GRR
Destination: Rekjavik, Iceland - $789

Minnesota
Airport: MSP
Destination: Budapest, Hungary - $463

Mississippi
Airport: MSY
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $732

Missouri
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $600

Airport: STL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $752

Montana
Airport: BZN
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $797

Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822

Nebraska
Airport: OMA
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $864

Nevada
Airport: LAS
Destination: Copenhagen, Denmark - $563

Airport: RNO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $871

New Hampshire
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479

New Jersey
Airport: EWR
Destination: Paris, France - $521

New Mexico
Airport: ABQ
Destination: Geneva, Switzerland - $705

New York
Airport: JFK
Destination: Paris, France - $517

Airport: BUF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $740

North Carolina
Airport: RDU
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $665

Airport: CLT
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $739

North Dakota
Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822

Ohio
Airport: CLE
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $457

Airport: CMH
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $694

Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $509

Oklahoma
Airport: TUL
Destination: Venice, Italy - $760

Airport: OKC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $952

Oregon
Airport: PDX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $642

Pennsylvania
Airport: PIT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $319

Airport: PHL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $497

Rhode Island
Airport: BOS
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $479

South Carolina
Airport: CHS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $789

South Dakota
Airport: OMA
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $864

Tennessee
Airport: BNA 
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $771

Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $1,068

Texas
Airport: IAH
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $598

Airport: AUS
Destination: London, England - $642

Utah
Airport: SLC
Destination: Venice, Italy - $468

Vermont
Airport: BTV
Destination: London, England - $780

Virginia
Airport: RIC
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $793

Airport: ORF
Destination: London, England - $845

Washington
Airport: SEA
Destination: Munich, Germany - $663

West Virginia
Airport: PIT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland $319

Wisconsin
Airport: MKE
Destination: London, England - $835

Wyoming
Airport: BIL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $822

Washington DC
Airport: IAD
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $482

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

