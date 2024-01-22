The Cheapest European Castles You Can Visit by Train
Just a short train ride and less than $50 can get you to the front door of these stunning castles.
Living in a house we own is out of reach for most young people today. So the pipe dream some of us had of living in an actual castle is even further out of reach. But you know what can still be affordable? Visiting the castles of our childhood fantasies. Sure, we won't be able to own them, or even sleep in them, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them for a day, immersing yourself in the history of the castle and maybe pretending you’re in your favorite fairy tale for a few hours.
Even without crafting a villainous Saltburn-style plot, there's a way to spend a day at a stunning castle in Europe for pretty cheap, if you happen to find yourself on the continent. Trainline, a train booking platform, shared with Thrillist the inside scoop on which castles on the continent were the most affordable to visit by train, based on trips from major cities near each castle.
Here are the most affordable castles to visit by train in Europe:
Scaliger Castle of Malcesine
Italy
About an hour and a half outside of Milan, this medieval castle is lakeside, with stunning views of Lake Garda. You can book a train from Milan to Serravalle to get to the castle, with tickets starting at just $11.
Neuschwanstein Castle
Germany
This castle might look straight out of a Disney movie, and that's because it served as the inspiration for the castle in the original animated Cinderella movie. The train from Munich to Füssen starts at $30, and takes about two hours.
Château de Chambord
France
Forget Versaille, this is the show-stopping castle you need to see in France. It's the castle most people think of when you say "castle" and the destination is rich in art and history. You can catch a train from Paris to Blois–Chambord starting at $22, and the trip will take about an hour and 40 minutes.
Mont Saint-Michel
France
Another French stunner, this is actually an abbey, but its location on a tidal island, ample gothic architecture, and surrounding small villages make it well worth a day trip. From Nantes to Mont-St-Michel station, journeys start at $40, and take two hours and 45 minutes.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.