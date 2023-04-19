The 5 Cheapest Destinations for Memorial Day Weekend Trips

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and frankly, it cannot come soon enough. It has been rough out here, with such a jarring lack of three-day weekends. As someone who fantasizes about always having a four-day workweek, going for months on end without one has only further radicalized me. But, if these past few months haven't been a particularly prosperous time, don't fret. There are still some affordable vacations you can take for MDW.

Priceline is offering a host of Memorial Day travel deals, and has got the insights for some of the most affordable destinations in the US based on the prices of hotels and flights. Let's start with the five most affordable domestic destinations based on average flight prices. The prices below reflect the cost for travel dates between May 24 and June 2:

1. Orlando, Florida - $314

2. New York, New York - $316

3. Chicago, Illinois - $349

4. Houston, Texas - $377

5. Denver, Colorado - $384

For hotels, there isn't much overlap, so you might have to do a little math to determine whether you want to save on flights or accommodations.

1. Columbus, Ohio - $128

2. San Antonio, Texas - $138

3. Las Vegas, Nevada - $145

4. Reno, Nevada - $149

5. Charlotte, North Carolina - $151

Over on Priceline, you can find additional deals on travel between May 22 and May 29. By using the promo code MEMDAY20, you can get $20 off purchases of $150 or more on select hotel and rental car Express Deals. There are also chances to save 15% off select hotels for weekday stays and up to 20% savings on select rental cars if you book by June 15.

With this insight, you can make even the tightest budget work for a fun weekend getaway.