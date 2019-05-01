Thrillist
Here's the Cheapest Flight to Europe From Every U.S. State

Even with some budget airlines shuttering, cheap flights to Europe from the US continue to be readily available. In fact, the accessibility of affordable airfares may soon increase with JetBlue prepared to begin flights to London in the near future. 

For the second year in a row, Thrillist asked travel booking site Kayak.com to pull data from its site to shine a light on the cheapest summer destinations in Europe from of every US state. The prices reflect a median price to that location over the course of the summer. (So, yes, you can find cheaper flights from time to time, because this is the median price point.)

The data was pulled from searches on Kayak over the last year for flights between May 24, 2019 and September 2, 2019. States without an international airport like Idaho or Delaware were assigned the nearest international airport by Kayak.

The deals can be seen in the map above or in more detail below. One of the most notable takeaways is that cheap flights to Iceland still reign supreme despite WOW Air closing up shop. In last year's data, Reykjavik was the top destination for 25 of 62 international airports for which Kayak pulled data. This year, it was the top destination for 36 of 64. It helps that Reykjavik is really not that far from the US, but it's also just a cheap destination at the moment, as are other Nordic countries. You'll find Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm, and Copenhagen all on the list. 

Here are the cheapest destinations from each state.

Alabama
Airport: HSV
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $735

Airport: BHM
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $660

Alaska
Airport: ANC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $693

Arizona
Airport: PHX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $831

Airport: TUS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $662

Arkansas
Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $985

California
Airport: LAX
Destination: Barcelona, Spain - $614

Airport: SFO
Destination: Barcelona, Spain - $583

Airport: SAN
Destination: Copenhagen, Denmark - $863

Colorado
Airport: DEN
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $618

Connecticut
Airport: BDL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $682

Delaware
Airport: BWI
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $686

Florida
Airport: MCO
Destination: London, England - $661

Airport: TPA
Destination: London, England - $661

Airport: MIA
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $550

Georgia
Airport: SAV
Destination: Amsterdam, Netherlands - $838

Airport: ATL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $754

Hawaii
Airport: HNL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $612

Airport: KOA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $619

Idaho
Airport: SLC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $685

Illinois
Airport: ORD
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $721

Indiana
Airport: IND
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $720

Iowa
Airport: DSM
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $669

Kansas
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Kentucky
Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $681

Airport: SDF
Destination: Milan, Italy - $985

Louisiana
Airport: MSY
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Maine
Airport: BGR
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $631

Maryland
Airport: BWI
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $686

Massachusetts
Airport: BOS
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $596

Michigan
Airport: DTW
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $648

Airport: FNT
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $798

Minnesota
Airport: MSP
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $487

Mississippi
Airport: GPT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $646

Missouri
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $575

Airport: STL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Montana
Airport: BIL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $617

Nebraska
Airport: OMA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $605

Nevada
Airport: LAS
Destination: London, England - $716

Airport: RNO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $754

New Hampshire
Airport: BOS
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $596

New Jersey
Airport: EWR
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $608

New Mexico
Airport: ABQ
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $635

New York:
Airport: JFK
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $564

Airport: BUF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Airport: LGA
Destination: Helsinki, Finland - $523

North Carolina
Airport: CLT
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $803

Airport: RDU
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $663

North Dakota
Airport: FAR
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $687

Ohio
Airport: CLE
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $453

Airport: CMH
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Oklahoma
Airport: OKC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $656

Airport: TUL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $654

Oregon
Airport: PDX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $638

Pennsylvania
Airport: PHL
Destination: Cork, Ireland - $661

Airport: PIT
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $679

Rhode Island
Airport: PVD
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $441

South Carolina
Airport: CHS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $667

South Dakota
Airport: OMA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $605

Tennessee
Airport: BNA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $656

Texas
Airport: AUS
Destination: London, England - $752

Airport: IAH
Destination: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - $664

Utah
Airport: SLC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $685

Vermont
Airport: BTV
Destination: Milan, Italy - $647

Virginia
Airport: ORF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Airport: RIC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616

Washington
Airport: SEA
Destination: Manchester, England - $729

West Virginia
Airport: PIT
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $679

Wisconsin
Airport: MKE
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $694

Wyoming
Airport: BIL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $617

Washington, DC
Airport: IAD
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $685

