Here's the Cheapest Flight to Europe From Every U.S. State

Even with some budget airlines shuttering, cheap flights to Europe from the US continue to be readily available. In fact, the accessibility of affordable airfares may soon increase with JetBlue prepared to begin flights to London in the near future.
For the second year in a row, Thrillist asked travel booking site Kayak.com to pull data from its site to shine a light on the cheapest summer destinations in Europe from of every US state. The prices reflect a median price to that location over the course of the summer. (So, yes, you can find cheaper flights from time to time, because this is the median price point.)
The data was pulled from searches on Kayak over the last year for flights between May 24, 2019 and September 2, 2019. States without an international airport like Idaho or Delaware were assigned the nearest international airport by Kayak.
The deals can be seen in the map above or in more detail below. One of the most notable takeaways is that cheap flights to Iceland still reign supreme despite WOW Air closing up shop. In last year's data, Reykjavik was the top destination for 25 of 62 international airports for which Kayak pulled data. This year, it was the top destination for 36 of 64. It helps that Reykjavik is really not that far from the US, but it's also just a cheap destination at the moment, as are other Nordic countries. You'll find Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm, and Copenhagen all on the list.
Here are the cheapest destinations from each state.
Alabama
Airport: HSV
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $735
Airport: BHM
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $660
Alaska
Airport: ANC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $693
Arizona
Airport: PHX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $831
Airport: TUS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $662
Arkansas
Airport: MEM
Destination: London, England - $985
California
Airport: LAX
Destination: Barcelona, Spain - $614
Airport: SFO
Destination: Barcelona, Spain - $583
Airport: SAN
Destination: Copenhagen, Denmark - $863
Colorado
Airport: DEN
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $618
Connecticut
Airport: BDL
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $682
Delaware
Airport: BWI
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $686
Florida
Airport: MCO
Destination: London, England - $661
Airport: TPA
Destination: London, England - $661
Airport: MIA
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $550
Georgia
Airport: SAV
Destination: Amsterdam, Netherlands - $838
Airport: ATL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $754
Hawaii
Airport: HNL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $612
Airport: KOA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $619
Idaho
Airport: SLC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $685
Illinois
Airport: ORD
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $721
Indiana
Airport: IND
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $720
Iowa
Airport: DSM
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $669
Kansas
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Kentucky
Airport: CVG
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $681
Airport: SDF
Destination: Milan, Italy - $985
Louisiana
Airport: MSY
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Maine
Airport: BGR
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $631
Maryland
Airport: BWI
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $686
Massachusetts
Airport: BOS
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $596
Michigan
Airport: DTW
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $648
Airport: FNT
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $798
Minnesota
Airport: MSP
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $487
Mississippi
Airport: GPT
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $646
Missouri
Airport: MCI
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $575
Airport: STL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Montana
Airport: BIL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $617
Nebraska
Airport: OMA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $605
Nevada
Airport: LAS
Destination: London, England - $716
Airport: RNO
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $754
New Hampshire
Airport: BOS
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $596
New Jersey
Airport: EWR
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $608
New Mexico
Airport: ABQ
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $635
New York:
Airport: JFK
Destination: Madrid, Spain - $564
Airport: BUF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Airport: LGA
Destination: Helsinki, Finland - $523
North Carolina
Airport: CLT
Destination: Lisbon, Portugal - $803
Airport: RDU
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $663
North Dakota
Airport: FAR
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $687
Ohio
Airport: CLE
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $453
Airport: CMH
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Oklahoma
Airport: OKC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $656
Airport: TUL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $654
Oregon
Airport: PDX
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $638
Pennsylvania
Airport: PHL
Destination: Cork, Ireland - $661
Airport: PIT
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $679
Rhode Island
Airport: PVD
Destination: Dublin, Ireland - $441
South Carolina
Airport: CHS
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $667
South Dakota
Airport: OMA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $605
Tennessee
Airport: BNA
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $656
Texas
Airport: AUS
Destination: London, England - $752
Airport: IAH
Destination: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - $664
Utah
Airport: SLC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $685
Vermont
Airport: BTV
Destination: Milan, Italy - $647
Virginia
Airport: ORF
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Airport: RIC
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $616
Washington
Airport: SEA
Destination: Manchester, England - $729
West Virginia
Airport: PIT
Destination: Frankfurt, Germany - $679
Wisconsin
Airport: MKE
Destination: Oslo, Norway - $694
Wyoming
Airport: BIL
Destination: Reykjavik, Iceland - $617
Washington, DC
Airport: IAD
Destination: Stockholm, Sweden - $685
