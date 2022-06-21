This Is the Cost of a Home with a Scenic View in Every State

If you've ever seen the show Selling Sunset on Netflix, you know there is one thing the ultra-wealthy are looking for, a view. In any showing of some immaculate Los Angeles home, one of the stilettoed real estate agents will refer to the view at least three times. Usually, it's a distant vision of LA through the haze of smog and the infamous Hollywood Hills. But even if you aren't buying a home from Chrishell Stause that has a view of the City of Angels, it could still cost you a pretty penny.

American Home Shield (AHS) conducted a study to determine how the cost of a home with a scenic view has changed amid the inflated housing market. In early 2022, houses hit record high prices, whether or not they had a stunning view. AHS looked at the housing market in all 50 states, evaluating the costs of homes with waterfront, city, and nature views.

The average property value increases by 78.1% for homes with waterfront views. In Wyoming, the value skyrockets for homes with lakefront views, where property values are up roughly 225%. Alternatively, having a city view isn't guaranteed to increase a home's worth. In 22 states, city views decrease the property values, while in 21 states, property values increased. That is not surprising, considering a recent Gallup poll showed that 48% of Americans want to live in a rural area or small town. It makes sense then that if the home has a view of nature like trees, hills, or forests, the average increase for home value is 44.2%.

For each kind of view, there are good places and bad places to consider buying right now. The average price of a home with a city view in Michigan is $97,384. In California, the average cost of a home is over $1.6 million.