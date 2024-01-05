The Cheapest Time to Buy 2024 Flights Is Right Now

The time is nigh to plan every single trip you plan on taking in 2024. Not only because early planners tend to save money on accommodations, get better selection options, and find lower prices by booking flights in advance—but also because flights are the lowest they've been in months. That's not the case just for our Goldilocks Window flights—though those are lower too. According to new data from Hopper, January will be the cheapest month of the year to book travel until September.

Priceline data also supports this finding, and used the insight to pull the cheapest flights you can book right now for travel in January. What better way to start the year than to book a last-minute flight to a new city? Below are the cheapest domestic and international destinations for January, ranked by the average cost of a roundtrip flight:

Cheapest domestic destinations:

Orlando ($182)

Tampa ($187)

Chicago ($196)

Denver ($207)

Philadelphia ($209)

Atlanta ($211)

Las Vegas ($211)

Fort Myers, Florida ($212)

New York City ($216)



Cheapest international destinations:

Nassau, Bahamas ($370)

Cancun, Mexico ($379)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ($400)

Los Cabos, Mexico ($437)

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico ($437)

San Salvador, El Salvador ($446)

Guatemala City, Guatemala ($447)

Aruba ($448)

Liberia, Costa Rica ($485)

Belize City, Belize ($553)



Hopper's data dove even deeper into just how flight prices are expected to fluctuate in 2024. Domestic costs are set to rise by 9% in February, and another 7% in March. Prices will go down by 1% in April, before going up again in May. You can see more about Hopper's flight price predictions in the charts below.