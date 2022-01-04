Here's How to Check the COVID Risk on Your Upcoming Cruise

On December 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised travelers against cruising in the wake of spiking COVID numbers and the rapid transmission rates aboard cruise ships. Even pre-coronavirus, infectious disease outbreaks were relatively frequent on cruise ships due to their isolated environments and the prolonged close contact between travelers and crew from around the world, according to the CDC.

In fact, the last two weeks of December alone saw 5,000 cases on cruise ships in US waters, USA Today reports.

While the CDC has advised against all cruise travel, it is currently monitoring outbreaks on 94 ships. So if you're still planning to hit the seas, you might want to double-check the risk. The 94 ships being monitored have been color-coded according to the number of reported COVID-19 cases, so you can vet your cruise before committing.

"Ship color status is determined using surveillance data from the previous 7 days—regardless of voyage dates—and CDC investigation findings," the CDC writes on its website.

The chart is separated into Green (no reported cases of COVID-19); Orange (reported cases are below the threshold for CDC investigation); Yellow (reported cases have met the threshold for CDC investigation); Red (reported cases are at or above the threshold of CDC investigation and additional public health measures are in place); and finally, Grey (CDC has not reviewed the cruise ship's health and safety protocols).

According to the CDC, an investigation means that the agency will work closely with relevant cruise ships to mitigate further risk of COVID by implementing additional safety procedures and protocols.

"[The] CDC has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships since this summer when cruise ships started sailing with passengers," CDC spokesperson David Daigle told USA Today, noting that by nature it is "not possible" for cruise travel to have zero risk.

It's also important to note that there is at least a two-day lag in reporting data. According to the outlet, cases are identified on day one, but not communicated to the CDC until day two. The color-coded chart will then be updated with new information on the third day.

You can check the CDC's color status chart to verify the risk for each ship, whether you're still planning to book or are determining the fate of your already-purchased ticket.