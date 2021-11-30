Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.

According to The Takeout, LL COOL J's lifestyle brand Rock The Bells is teaming up with Cheetos to create a Cheeto dust work of art that will debut at Miami Art Week as part of Art Basel. Famed street artist Lefty Out There will unveil an original work made entirely out of Cheetle, the official name for the Cheetos dust.