Here's What Each Airline Is Charging to Check a Bag Right Now

It seems like predictions were (unfortunately) accurate. Earlier this year, travel experts weighed in on checked bags prices, and claimed that, according to their studies, they were likely going to rise in 2024.

Lo and behold, they were right. In the first two months and some change of the year, five airlines (looking at you, American Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska, United, and Delta) already hiked up the price of checked bags for passengers, and considering the trend, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that others will soon follow suit.

To help you navigate this ever-more-expensive air travel world, we put together a quick and handy guide to reflect the price of checked bags for the main US carriers. This guide will be updated accordingly should there be any major policy or price changes.

Checked bag price increase this year? Yes, as of March 5

Yes, as of March 5 First checked bag fee: $35 (base fare used to be $30)

$35 (base fare used to be $30) Second checked bag fee: $45 (base fare used to be $40)

Notes: The new rates apply to most domestic flights departing from the US as well as short international flights. There will be no fee increases for checked luggage between the US and selected countries, including Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay. Bag fee waivers for selected members (including Delta co-branded credit card owners), however, will remain the same.

Checked bag price increase this year? Yes

Yes First checked bag fee: $40 (base fare used to be $35)

$40 (base fare used to be $35) Second checked bag fee: $45 (base fare used to be $40)

$45 (base fare used to be $40) Notes: The new fees apply to travel within and between the US, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands. For travel to and from Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and Guyana, the airline will charge $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second checked bag. Some exceptions may apply.

Checked bag price increase this year? Yes

Yes First checked bag fee: $35-$40 depending on whether it is bought 24 hours before check-in or later (base fare used to be $30)

$35-$40 depending on whether it is bought 24 hours before check-in or later (base fare used to be $30) Second checked bag fee: $45-$50 depending on whether it is bought 24 hours before check-in or later (base fare used to be $40)

$45-$50 depending on whether it is bought 24 hours before check-in or later (base fare used to be $40) Notes: Checked bag f ee waivers for select customers, including United-branded credit card owners and elite membership status passengers, will still be in effect.

Checked bag price increase this year? Yes

First checked bag fee: $45 (base fare used to be $35)

Second checked bag fee: $60 (base fare used to be $50)

Notes: The new fees apply to travel within the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Passengers who confirm with the airline that they’ll need to check a bag at least 24 hours before their flight will still be charged $35 for their first bag and $50 for their second one. Select passengers, including JetBlue Plus cardmembers and Mosaic passengers, will still have the ability to check a bag for free.

Checked bag price increase this year? No

First checked bag fee: Free

Second checked bag fee: Free

Checked bag price increase this year? No

First checked bag fee: $56-$99 (depending on when you purchase it)

Second checked bag fee: $73-$89 (depending on when you purchase it)

$73-$89 (depending on when you purchase it) Notes: Frontier’s checked bag fees depend heavily on where and when you purchase your luggage allowance. Earlier is always better, and the lowest fare will be available while you book your flight online or on mobile. The most expensive fare, instead, will be charged to you if you purchase your bag at the boarding kiosk ($99 for first bag) or, if that’s not possible like in the second bag case, at the airport kiosk or ticket counter ($89 for second bag). You can use Frontier’s bag calculator to plan ahead.

Checked bag price increase this year? No

First checked bag fee: $30-$99 (depending on when you purchase it)

Second checked bag fee: $70-$99 (depending on when you purchase it)

$70-$99 (depending on when you purchase it) Notes: Checking a bag with Spirit will cost you differently depending on destination, dates, and time of purchase. Just like Frontier, you can pay less by purchasing your bags in advance. The lowest rate is available when you purchase them at the time of booking. Spirit Saver$ Club members can purchase checked bags for a slightly lower price. You can learn more about your checked bag price by using Spirit’s bag calculator.