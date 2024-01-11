Get Ready to Pay More in Bag Fees, Travel Experts Predict

We're less than two weeks into 2024, and already, the world of travel has already seen some major ups, downs, and blowouts. But there’s still so much more of this year left. We can't predict every twist and turn that awaits us, though let's hope no more airplane doors get sucked off 16,000 feet in the air. Thankfully, however, there are experts out there that have a good handle on what's likely to happen this year.

The experts over at Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) just shared their predictions for 2024 with Thrillist—it's a fair mix of good and bad, and they even went so far as to tell us how confident they feel about each prediction. Let's start with the good news:

The average price of plane tickets is going to fluctuate much less.

In recent years, the price graph for plane tickets has been dramatically dropping up and down. But Going predicts with 70% confidence that airfare isn't going to rise or fall more than 5% in 2024, compared to the prices at the end of 2023. This corresponds with data from Hopper, which anticipates that flight prices aren't going to see dramatic price jumps in 2024.

Air travel is going to break even more records.

The 2023 holiday season saw a record number of air travelers and 846.2 million people boarded a plane in the US in 2023. Going predicts with 70% confidence that these numbers will be beat in 2024. They're definitely on to something. When Thrillist spoke with DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg last week, he anticipated similar increases in air travel.

Flight cancellations will be under 2% for the year.

Going is only 60% confident with this prediction, which is fair. There's an early indicator that trouble is afoot, with the whole Alaska Airlines and Boeing debacle. But there's data to support that flight cancellations will become increasingly rare. The 2023 holiday season saw record low cancellations: Only 1.2% of flights were canceled, according to Department of Transportation data. Secretary Buttigieg informed us that getting cancellations lower is one of the DOT's top priorities for 2024—so I'd say 60% confidence is low balling it.

Airlines will not be bringing back change fees.

Going is blissfully 90% confident that changes fees for non-basic economy tickets are truly a wretched nightmare from the past.

And here are the not-so-good predictions. Fortunately, there are fewer of these.

Multiple airlines are going to increase bag fees.

Even though my checked luggage often comes back to looking like its been used as a soccer ball at a dusty construction site, most airlines are going to continue to charge us for our luggage, and will even go so far as to hike up the price. Going is 70% confident that checked bag fees will continue to rise. Want to feel worse about this news? In 2008, the starting price for checked bags on full-service airlines was $15. Right now, the standard is $30. In 2024, expect it to increase to $35.

Another major US airline will devalue its frequent flyer miles.

After Delta changed its miles program in 2023, there was immediate backlash. But, even after the airline walked back some of its more extreme changes, the SkyMiles still weren't as good as it was pre-adjustment. Going is 60% confident that another major airline, likely American, is going to follow suit.