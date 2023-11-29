The One Thing You Shouldn't Do if You're Flying for the Holidays

We were warned by the TSA, AAA, and Google that this year will be a record-setting holiday travel season. The first of their predictions regarding Thanksgiving was proven to be overwhelmingly correct, which lends even more credence to the projections made for the December holiday season.

In years past, the busy airports coupled with December and early January's notoriously unpredictable and often bad weather has spelled travel chaos: long security lines, flight delays and cancellations, and overcrowded airports. Even if you use a strategy to travel during typically less chaotic days, you aren't likely to avoid all of the mess.

Enter some pro-advice from The Vacationer co-owner Phil Dengler. One of his top pieces of advice? Don't check a bag. It's a very simple tip, but it can ultimately be a game changer.

"If possible, do not check a bag if you are flying during the 2023 holiday season," Dengler told Thrillist. "With a record number of travelers expected, baggage drop lines are going to be very long. Additionally, airlines lost and misplaced a lot of bags last year."

This is supported by hard numbers. According to the Department of Transportation data from earlier this year, the percentage of mishandled baggage was significantly higher in December 2022 than January 2023 (1.09% of overall bags handled in December, versus 0.73% in January.)

That goes along with the haunting images of people standing in front of seemingly endless rows of lost suitcases and the unbearably long baggage check lines at understaffed airline counters.

If you are planning to check a bag this holiday season, you should do a little planning and research ahead of time. Here are a few tips to make the process smoother:

Try not to have a connecting flight; Data shows this will lead to an increased likelihood of your bag being lost in transit.

Budget extra time to get your bag checked. If you have traveled at the airport before, consider how long checking a bag has taken in the past and add even more time to that.

if your airline offers a way to do bag drop, so that all you have to do when you get to the airport is print your luggage tags, drop the bag and go.

Pay for checking your bag in advance online, so that even if there isn't a bag drop, you can reduce the amount of time you're spending at the counter.



