Checkers & Rally's Has a New Garlic Flavored Buford Burger

Checkers & Rally's is taking its classic Big Buford burger and giving it a major flavor update. Starting November 15, the Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford will be available at participating Checkers & Rally's nationwide.

The burger is made with two 100% hand-seasoned beef patties, layered with two slices of Swiss cheese, two pieces of bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, and a garlic-parmesan sauce, all sandwiched between a buttered, toasted bun. The burger has two of nearly everything, which is a great standard to set for any sandwich.

"It's tough to improve upon the boss of all burgers—the Big Buford—but we've done it with the Garlic & Butter Bacon Buford," said Frances Allen, president and CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc, in a press release. "Our culinary team put in the work to get the right balance of flavors with this enormous burger, starting with an indulgent, whipped butter and savory garlic parmesan sauce spread directly on the bun itself."

Get the burger on its own for just $5.99, or make it part of one of the meal combos. But make sure to act fast. This flavored up new burger will leave the menu on January 2.