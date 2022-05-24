This New Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich Is a Mouthful

In my humble opinion, it's the second generation of the chicken sandwich competitions. In 2019, Popeyes threw down the gauntlet and got things started with its legendary fried chicken sandwich, which led many other fast food chains to follow. Now, during the second generation, we are seeing more iterations of the fried chicken sandwich. At the top of this month, we saw Popeyes drop a buffalo ranch version of the chicken sandwich. Now, to end the month off right, Checkers and Rally's is putting a new twist on its Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich with the new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich.

The new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich offers fans a crispy all-white meat chicken breast topped with savory beer cheese flavor sauce with real bacon pieces, two strips of smoky bacon, spicy pickles, and crispy onion tanglers served on a toasted bakery-style bun.

The new sandwich is an addition to Checkers and Rally's Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich lineup. The new Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich joins the Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher and Classic Mother Cruncher on the menu. Fans can get the Bacon Brewhouse Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich now for a limited time at participating Checkers and Rally's locations all around the country.