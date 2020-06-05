Checkers & Rally's Is Unleashing 2 New Chicken Sandwiches to Rival Popeyes

We settled the great chicken sandwich debate back in February, crowning Popeyes our Fasties award winner. But in the months that followed, more and more restaurants have created their own variants to rival the reigning champ. Just last month, KFC announced a "bigger and better" chicken sandwich while Checkers & Rally's is unleashing two more of its own.

After a trial run earlier this year, the fast food chain is debuting its classic Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich and bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich nationwide. While both feature an all-white chicken breast coated in super crunch breading and fried to perfection, the key difference comes in toppings. The classic includes Checkers & Rally's new creamy squawk sauce, pickles, iceberg lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bakery-style bun.

The second, and arguably more interesting of the two, is glazed in a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce, then topped with crispy bacon, pickles, creamy honey mustard, lettuce, and crispy onions on that same toasted bun.