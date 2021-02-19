Checkers & Rally's Stuffed a Massive New Burger with Bacon, Fries & Fried Onions
Who needs sides when the burger has it all?
Checkers and Rally's are all about innovation this year, as evidenced by its new mega-sized take on the Big Buford Burger. Rather than ordering French fries on the side, you can have them in a bun, alongside slabs and slabs of meat.
The Super Loaded Buford Burger got its name for a reason. It's packed with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy-fried onions, Famous Seasoned fries, two strips of bacon, dill pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. The ingredients are layered between a toasted, bakery-style bun.
The burger manages to stay under 1,000 calories, which given its ingredient list is kind of a feat, and, of course, it can be customized to your liking: Remove ingredients you're not too fond of or add extra bacon, cheese, and patties if you dare.
Prices may vary by location, but they're currently running for about $5.49 in many markets. They won't be around forever, so if you're up for the Super Loaded challenge, start training now.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.