Checkers & Rally's Stuffed a Massive New Burger with Bacon, Fries & Fried Onions

Checkers and Rally's are all about innovation this year, as evidenced by its new mega-sized take on the Big Buford Burger. Rather than ordering French fries on the side, you can have them in a bun, alongside slabs and slabs of meat.

The Super Loaded Buford Burger got its name for a reason. It's packed with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy-fried onions, Famous Seasoned fries, two strips of bacon, dill pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. The ingredients are layered between a toasted, bakery-style bun.

The burger manages to stay under 1,000 calories, which given its ingredient list is kind of a feat, and, of course, it can be customized to your liking: Remove ingredients you're not too fond of or add extra bacon, cheese, and patties if you dare.

Prices may vary by location, but they're currently running for about $5.49 in many markets. They won't be around forever, so if you're up for the Super Loaded challenge, start training now.