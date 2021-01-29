Checkers Will Open Its ‘Restaurant of the Future’ This Summer

We’ve long dreamed of what restaurants might look like in the distant future (lots of robots; holograms), but the shorter-term future is almost here for a new Checkers in Lakeland, Florida, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

The chain’s latest outpost will be better suited to serve customers ordering in advance, according to the outlet. Like at Burger King and Taco Bell, It is expected to have two drive-thru lanes on completion; one for analog ‘talk into the clown’s mouth’ style orders, and one for digital-only orders placed in advance via the Checkers app, for example.

It’s also getting a new look that nods to its own black and white-checkered past, streamlined outdoor seating, and a kitchen update. Flat top grills are out and clamshells are in, and new fry stations will sizzle, reps told NRN.

"The new external design and reimagined kitchen will make it easier for us to serve hot, delicious food quickly for frictionless guest experiences,” Frances Allen, President and CEO of Checkers & Rally's, said in a statement. “Our employees will be empowered to do a great job with new equipment in a building they can be proud of, and our new restaurants will be a bright, fun, stress-free places where members of our communities can feel appreciated and respected."

Should you not be summering in Florida, Checkers holds up pretty well for delivery, too.