This Cheese Advent Calendar Is Better Than a Regular Advent Calendar

There are some things in this world that compliment each other quite seamlessly. Peanut butter and jelly. Ren and Stimpy. Penn and Teller. Cheese and Christmas.

The last pairing might sound a bit odd at first blush, but when viewed in the context of this glorious advent calendar -- which is filled with cheese instead of the usual trappings of chocolate -- things start to sound enticing. Now you can count down the days to Christmas with a daily dairy infusion.