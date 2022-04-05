There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.

Consumers should keep an eye out for 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers, with a "best by" date of September 5, 2022, and UPC number: 8-19898-01491-0. The crackers are available nationwide. However, the recalled product with the specific September date was shipped and distributed to customer warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Fortunately, there have yet to be any illnesses connected to the recall. B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of crackers contained animal-shaped crackers from a third-party co-packer.

If you have Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers that are animal-shaped and have the September 05, 2022 date on them, contact Back to Nature, or return the crackers for a full refund.

This recall does not apply to any other "best by" dates, sizes, or varieties of Back to Nature products.