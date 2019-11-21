Cheese Nips Recalled for Plastic Contamination and Cheez-It Fans Are Trolling

Fruitti Rings, Kat-Kots, Jays Chips, Capri-Sonnes, Bunch O' Cinnamon Squares, Creme Betweens... These are a few of my favorite knock-off snack foods (Creme Betweens are Oreos). And now I can add Cheese Nips to the list, as they've just been brought to my attention via recall. The cracker's parent company, Mondelēz, announced the recall is due to potential plastic contamination.
The recall statement said "the company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment." The only Cheese Nips that could be contaminated are those in the 11 ounce boxes with a "best by" date of May 18, 19, or 20, 2020.
I know, I know. Who gives? Seemingly, nobody. Just look at Twitter:
Though some did seem to have an affinity towards Cheese Nips...
And one reasonable man's voice cut through the chaos:
