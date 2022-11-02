The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September.

According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.

Old Europe Cheese supplies cheese under multiple brand names. The products in the recall are potentially contaminated with listeria. According to the CDC, contaminated products have caused six illnesses and five hospitalizations. The products contain "best by" dates between September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022, with various UPC codes for the Brie, baked brie, and camembert cheeses. The following brand names are included in the broader recall:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Louis

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe



The affected cheeses were sold at retailers nationwide and in Mexico. They include Albertsons, Lidl, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods. You can call Old Europe Cheese with questions about all of the cheeses included in this recall at at 269-925-5003 ext 335, between Monday to Friday from 9am to 12.30pm and 2 to 4pm ET. You can view the complete list of every store the cheese product was distributed at the CDC website.

If you've purchased recalled cheese you should not eat it and you should throw it away. You should also clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that could have come into contact with the affected cheese. Listeria can spread easily to other surfaces and foods.