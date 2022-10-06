Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
A potential listeria contamination is impacting dozens of varieties of cheese sold in major grocery chains.
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Both the initial list of impacted products and these newly recalled products were distributed between August 1 through September 28. The products were sent to supermarkets and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. The products distributed have Best By dates between September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.
The following products were newly added to the recall:
- CULINARY TOUR 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 011225005350
- CULINARY TOUR 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 011225005367
- LA BONNE VIE 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 820581678814
- LA BONNE VIE, 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 820581678821
- LIDL 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 4056489151203
- LIDL 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC 4056489151203
- LIDL 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie, UPC: 4056489310907
- PRIMO TAGLIO 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 021130098460
- Reny Picot 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 033421050088
- Reny Picot 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 033421051115
- Reny Picot 11 ounce Apple Baked Brie, UPC: 033421500811
- Reny Picot 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie, UPC: 033421053119
According to the FDA's initial recall notice, the recalled cheese products were sold in stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Shaw’s, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, and Whole Foods, with a full list of retailers available here.
You can see additional product photos on the FDA post about the recall. If you've purchased any of these items, you are urged not to consume it and discard the product. The FDA suggests to be extra attentive in cleaning and sanitizing any surface the cheeses have touched if any of these products were in your home.
You can contact Old Europe Cheese through a line set up to address questions about this recall. Call 269-925-5003 ext. 335, Monday through Friday between 9 am and 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm for assistance.
Looking for more recall information?
We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.