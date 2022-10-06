Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.

Both the initial list of impacted products and these newly recalled products were distributed between August 1 through September 28. The products were sent to supermarkets and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. The products distributed have Best By dates between September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

The following products were newly added to the recall:

CULINARY TOUR 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 011225005350

CULINARY TOUR 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 011225005367

LA BONNE VIE 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 820581678814

LA BONNE VIE, 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 820581678821

LIDL 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 4056489151203

LIDL 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC 4056489151203

LIDL 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie, UPC: 4056489310907

PRIMO TAGLIO 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 021130098460

Reny Picot 8 ounce Plain Baked Brie, UPC: 033421050088

Reny Picot 11 ounce Cranberry Baked Brie, UPC: 033421051115

Reny Picot 11 ounce Apple Baked Brie, UPC: 033421500811

Reny Picot 11 ounce Fig Baked Brie, UPC: 033421053119

According to the FDA's initial recall notice, the recalled cheese products were sold in stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Shaw’s, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, and Whole Foods, with a full list of retailers available here.