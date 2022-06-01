Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.)

Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.

Each of those products carries a lot code of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. Though, the notice states that "individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages." Those products include Cottonwood River Cheddar, D'amir Brie Double Créme French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack, and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

Those were distributed in various packages to stores outlined on the FDA's recall page. They hit stores in Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, as well as a single store each in Mississippi and Florida.

As you'd expect, the FDA recommends you return those items for a refund or just throw them out instead of taking your chances with the potential for a foodborne illness.