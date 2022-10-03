Cheese Sold at Whole Foods, Lidl, & Other Stores Recalled Due to Listeria

A sweeping cheese recall has been initiated in connection with a listeria outbreak that has made at least six people sick and hospitalized five.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has issued a recall on its Brie and Camembert cheese due to the potential for those products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The company packages its cheeses under a wide variety of labels.

The cheeses were distributed to stores across the US and Mexico from August 1 through September 28 with best by dates through December 12, 2022. These were distributed to stores that include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods. Though, the notice states that this is not the full range of stores where the cheeses were distributed.

The complete list of recalled products is large. To see all the products, check the Food and Drug Administration's recall page. But the brands in the recall include Black Bear, Block and Barrel, Charmant, Cobblestone, Culinary Tour, Fredericks, Fresh Thyme, Glenview Farms, Good and Gather, Heinen, Joan of Arc, La Bonne Vie, Lidl, Life in Provence, Market 32, Matrie 'D, Metropolitan, Prestige, Primo Taglio, Red Apple, Reny Picot, St Randeaux, Taste of Inspiration, and Trader Joe.

The recall was triggered after an audit of the company's samples linked a positive case to six cases of listeriosis over a span of five years. The company says "these cases were not previously linked to this company's products, but Old Europe Cheese decided to do this voluntary recall in order to avoid any risk to their customers."

Anyone with these products is urged not to eat them. The cheese should be thrown out or returned for a refund.