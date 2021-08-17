The Cheesecake Factory Is Offering a New, Lower-Calorie Chicken Sandwich

The Cheesecake Factory doesn’t automatically bring to mind healthy dining options. Drake lyrics, an endless list of rich foods, a dessert wonderland? Check, check, check. But a chicken sandwich that won’t torpedo your goals to eat a bit lighter? That doesn’t seem like something that even exists, let alone at The Cheesecake Factory.

Some good news: The casual restaurant chain is introducing the SkinnyLicious Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its menu. The company claims it's a healthier version of one of the most popular menu items in America. It’s a crispy fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, and ranch dressing all served on a toasted bun. There is also an option to order it spicy, which comes with sriracha mayo instead of ranch.

The regular version clocks in at 560 calories, while the spicy version has 580 calories, according to a spokesperson. As you can see, it's not exactly a health food!

The SkinnyLicious menu at The Cheesecake Factory is filled with several different low-calorie spins on beloved classics, so if you were worried there you wouldn't feel a little overwhelmed by your choices don't fret.