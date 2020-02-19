The Cheesecake Factory Is Unleashing a Cheesecake Ice Cream

Decisions are hard. Things are basically always better when you get your top two choices at the same time. You can't go wrong. Dungeons and dragons? Beer and candy? Simon and Garfunkel, er, I mean, Chevy Chase?
When you're choosing a dessert, you can now grab ice cream and cheesecake without making a monstrous Frankenstein's Monster of a plate. The Cheesecake Factory has announced a line of cheesecake ice creams that have "a signature cream cheese blend and sour cream" in seven flavors that range from familiar ice cream varieties to being more aligned with its best cheesecake flavors. It also touts the incorporation of "real cheesecake ingredients" right in the pint.
While the restaurant with the monstrously huge menu has long served both cheesecake and ice cream, this combo is a first for it.
The flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Key Lime, Original cheesecake, Salted Caramel, and Strawberry, which looks a lot like one of the best slices on the menu. The seven ice creams are now available at grocery stores across the country. If that doesn't include your local supermarket, you can always just buy ice cream and a cheesecake, but you're going to wind up with leftovers. Though, maybe that's not such a bad thing.
