The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away 10,000 Free Slices of Cheesecake on Wednesday

At this point, you can get just about anything delivered right to your doorstep. Why should cheesecake be any different than goat rentals? Well, good news for Steph Curry, Mindy Kaling, and everyone else who loves the Cheesecake Factory. 2017's Best Casual Dining Restaurant in the US is about to start delivering through DoorDash.
The really good news is the Cheesecake Factory wants people to know it delivers. To spread the word, it's going to give out 10,000 free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday, December 6. The "Day of 10,000 Slices" will be on delivery orders only, but Food & Wine reports there's no minimum order required. Drop the code "10000SLICES" while ordering and you'll get cheesecake delivered to your face.
For anyone who was simply planning on having Chris Rock's favorite order for lunch, the fast-casual chain is waiving delivery fees on all orders from December 6 through December 12. The new service will be available in more than 70 cities, including Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.
“We are so pleased to partner with DoorDash to surprise and delight 10,000 of our loyal fans and guests by delivering a complimentary slice of cheesecake on December 6,” Founder and CEO David Overton said in a statement. “We hope they can enjoy a slice of their favorite cheesecake to celebrate the season of giving.”
If having to pick a single slice from the Cheesecake Factory's 34 varieties is more freedom than you can handle, this guide to the best cheesecake the Cheesecake Factory has to offer ought to help.
h/t Food & Wine