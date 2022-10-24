Cheesecake Factory Is Offering Free Slices of Cheesecake This Week

Halloween brings to mind pillowcases full of bite-sized candy. Cheesecake, however, isn't a treat that surfaces when thinking of the month beloved by vampires, werewolves, and ghouls.

The Cheesecake Factory is highlighting a couple of its cheesecakes that live in the center of the Venn diagram that looks for common ground between cheesecake and Halloween candy. This week, you can scoop up a free slice of its Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or the Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.

From October 24 to October 28, you can grab a slice of one of those two cheescakes for free when you place a take-out or delivery order of at least $40 and drop in the code "TREAT22."

It's not quite like a deal at a fast food drive-thru that will hand over a freebie when you spend a dollar on something, but it's a nice perk if you're looking to eat at Cheesecake Factory anyhow. Don't tell your coworkers about the deal and suggest you order delivery from the chain that would have been a Golden Girls favorite. The free cheesecake can be your secret.