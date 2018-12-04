The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Out 40,000 Slices of Free Cheesecake for Its Birthday

There's only one thing that feels better than ordering a slice of cheesecake -- and that's the feeling of getting one for free. That way, you don't even have to feel guilty about how there's no nutritional reason to put it in your body. You just can't afford not to eat it. So prepare to feel very good indeed: You're about to get free cheesecake.
On Wednesday, December 5, DoorDash is giving out 40,000 slices of free cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory. This is in celebration of Drake's favorite restaurant's 40th birthday, and DoorDash is even waiving delivery fees, service fees, and the subtotal minimum. Which means this is really free, not that fake kind of free.
The deal starts at 2:30pm ET (11:30am PT) on December 5. All you have to do is use the code FREESLICE when you're checking out on the DoorDash app or website. The code will be valid until 12/11, or until the 40,000 slices run out. Keep in mind that only one slice is available per customer, so you won't able to personally eat the 40,000 slices.
As for picking something from the Cheesecake Factory's giant menu, not even this deal can help you there.
