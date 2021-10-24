The Cheesecake Factory Is Offering Free Cheesecake This Week

Maybe you are too old to trick-or-treat, or don't have young ones in your life to take door to door, and therefore have lost access to one of the many great joys in life—getting sweets for free. Well, fear not. The Cheesecake Factory recognizes that we all deserve sweet treats, even if we have aged out of scoping out which neighborhoods give out the full-sized candy bars.

Between Monday, October 25 and Friday, October 29, customers of The Cheesecake Factory will be able to get a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a purchase of $40 or more. Getting a free dessert with your dinner is the grown-up equivalent of walking around your neighborhood requesting candy.

To get this sweet deal, you must place your order through TheCheesecakeFactory.com or DoorDash for pick up or delivery. When checking out, enter the promo code "TREAT ME." And better than any candy bar, these cheesecake slices come with layers of either Reese's cups, caramel, and fudge cake, or the Hershey's moist chocolate cake covered in chocolate chips and chocolate frosting. Happy Halloween and happy treating!