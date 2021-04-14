The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving a $15 Gift Card When You Buy a Gift Card
Set yourself up with a free meal by planning ahead.
There are plenty of reasons to buy a gift card right now. Sure, it's not the holidays, but we're on the brink of Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation season.
The selfish little voice in the back of your head should be quite pleased with that situation. That's because any time you need gift cards is probably a time when restaurants are going to give you a little bonus for buying one. The Cheesecake Factory is offering a free $15 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card.
This is about as straightforward as deals get. Spend $50 or more on a gift card online, and you'll get an e-Bonus Card (that's what The Cheesecake Factory is calling it) worth $15. Unlike many similar deals, the bonus card doesn't expire. You can use it whenever you want.
Not only can you buy a gift for someone else to get a little bonus for yourself, if you're a big cheesecake fan, you could plan ahead for your own benefit. Drop $50 on a card for yourself, and you'll wind up with $65 to spend on dessert and those new entrées. It's basically like throwing a free slice of cheesecake on a couple of meals.
