The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Out Free Cheesecake With Gift Cards

At the end of a difficult year, you deserve to gift yourself a little something. You've earned it, whatever that little something might be.

If you're doing last-minute shopping there are always ways to get a little kickback for free when buying gift cards. The Cheesecake Factory has been running a promo on its eGift cards since November. If you procrastinated, however, you're going to be rewarded. The chain with a focus on dessert has upped the ante for the last days before Christmas. You can now grab two eSlice of Joy Cards—that's two free slices of cheesecake—for every $25 in gift cards you buy online.

That double dose of cheesecake will be available through December 25. The bonus cards, which are a mouthful themselves under the title eSlice of Joy Cards, are eligible to be redeemed from January 1 to March 31, 2021. You can only hope that the Peppermint Bark Cheesecake will still be available when the bonus card kicks in.

The Cheesecake Factory is far from the only place that's offering a little bonus when you buy a gift card around the holidays. You'll also find similar deals from chains like Del Taco, Chili's, Red Lobster, Culver's, and dozens of other spots. There are a lot of ways to reward yourself for getting your holiday shopping done.