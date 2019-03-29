Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Out $25 of Free Food to 10,000 People

Nothing beats free food. It’s like a little reward for all the times you ordered in and probably a much-needed break for your bank account. Cheesecake Factory knows the word free is no laughing matter, which is why it’s giving away $25 worth of free food to 10,000 people on April 1.
The company wants you to know that this isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke, but rather “something that is real and meaningful,” according to CEO David Overton. Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with DoorDash to give the first 10,000 people a chance to claim a $25 credit to use on delivery from the restaurant. That’s like, two or three slices of cheesecake for the price of none.
The promotion starts at 4pm ET, and is just the first in a series of freebies coming from Cheesecake Factory throughout the week. Whether you’re one of the lucky 10,000 people who get free food from Cheesecake Factory on April 1 or not, you can enjoy delivery from the dessert-forward eatery with no additional fee. It’s not quite as good as free food, but we’re not complaining.
“On a day where most people play pranks and make jokes, we are so pleased to offer 10,000 of our guests something that is real and meaningful,” Overton said in a statement. “We hope all of our guests will enjoy delivery from DoorDash throughout the week without a delivery fee.”
To try and claim your $25 credit, all you have to do is visit this Cheesecake Factory site on April 1 during the giveaway. If you’re one of the first 10,000 people to do so, the site will let you know. If not… well, better luck next time. The deal is only available to DoorDash users, so make sure you create an account beforehand. You must also live within delivery distance of a Cheesecake Factory. As far as hoops to jump through for free food go, these are pretty small asks.
If you meet all these criteria, congratulations you’re 75% of the way to free food. Now, all you have to do is decide which cheesecake flavors you want.
