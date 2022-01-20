Cheesecake Factory Turned a Viral 'Menu Hack' Into an Actual Menu Item

Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Late in 2021, Alix Traeger shared a hack on TikTok for ordering "the best caesar salad in the world" at The Cheesecake Factory. It recommended ordering the Caesar Salad and subbing in Louisiana Chicken with some caramelized onions on top. The video gathered more than three million times. With that many views, it's not surprising that Cheesecake Factory locations received a lot of modified Caesar Salad orders. It was so popular that the chain best known for its desserts has added the salad to its menu. You can now order the Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad in an entrée or appetizer size. Of course, as these kinds of menu additions tend to go, it'll only be on the menu for a little while.

"After Alix posted about this ‘hack’ last fall, we kept hearing that our restaurants across the country were receiving special requests for this salad," Donald Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Cheesecake Factory, tells Thrillist. "We connected with Alix and said, ‘What if we actually put this dish on our menu?’" He adds, "This is the first time we’ve added something to our menu that one of our fans ‘created’ on social media." There is one catch, however. You'll need to jump through some hoops to get it. The announcement says that it will only be available for pickup through the Cheesecake Factory website or delivery through DoorDash, exclusively for DashPass members. If you do it, though, you'll get a chance to see if the viral TikTok has the situation right.