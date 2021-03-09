The Cheesecake Factory Has 9 New Entrées on Its Nationwide Menu

The only problem I have with The Cheesecake Factory is, well, a good problem to have. The purveyors of that glorious brown bread have a menu overfilled with options. It's maddeningly hard to choose, when you're not craving something specific.

Our dilemma, however, has only gotten bigger. The Cheesecake Factory is adding a bunch of new entrées to its already robust menu, including Baked Rigatoni, Caramel Apple Pancakes, and cocktails to sip right along with them.

Here's the full lineup, according to a spokesperson for the chain:

Baked Rigatoni: Rigatoni pasta layered with melted Mozzarella, Fontina, and Parmesan cheese then doused in Chicken Bolognese Sauce.

Caramel Apple Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with glazed apples, crispy caramel pecans, and chantilly cream—served with maple-butter syrup. Only available as part of weekend brunch menu.

Carolina Grilled Salmon: Charbroiled and glazed salmon served with Carolina BBQ Sauce and roasted sweet potatoes. A corn, avocado, zucchini, and cilantro salad comes as a side.

Cauliflower Tacos: Soft corn tortillas with crispy fried cauliflower, avocado, onion, chipotle and toasted pepitas—served with rice and beans.

Classic Italian Trio: Fettuccini Alfredo, chicken parmesan, and baked rigatoni.

French Dip Cheeseburger: Charbroiled cheeseburger served on a toasted Brioche roll and topped with grilled onions, Sriracha Mayo, and an Au Jus dipping sauce.

Korean Fried Chicken: Crispy chicken tossed with spicy Korean BBQ Sauce and served over steamed rice, avocado, kimchi, edamame, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Pan Roasted Chicken: Deboned half chicken pan served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Sweet Potato Enchiladas: Warm corn tortillas filled with roasted sweet potatoes, poblano peppers, onion, and melted cheese. The enchiladas are covered in a red chile salsa, sour cream, and toasted pepitas with black beans and cilantro rice on the side.

By the way, as part of the official rollout—which began March 5—The Cheesecake Factory is introducing a Grapefruit Cosmopolitan, Key Lime Martini, Pineapple Mescal, and Strawberry-infused Margarita.