The Cheesecake Factory Has 15 New Menu Items, Including Street Corn

Just when you thought the viral TikTok corn song was out of your head, I've got a reason for you to start singing it again. The Cheesecake Factory's already extensive menu is growing by 15 new dishes, including fire-roasted corn "ribs" doused in parmesan, chile-lime mayonnaise, and cilantro. It's a big lump of knobs! I can't imagine a more beautiful thing!

The menu update includes all-new brunch favorites, appetizers, pasta, flatbreads, and even a new cheesecake flavor.