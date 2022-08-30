The Cheesecake Factory Has 15 New Menu Items, Including Street Corn
Just when you thought the viral TikTok corn song was out of your head, I've got a reason for you to start singing it again. The Cheesecake Factory's already extensive menu is growing by 15 new dishes, including fire-roasted corn "ribs" doused in parmesan, chile-lime mayonnaise, and cilantro. It's a big lump of knobs! I can't imagine a more beautiful thing!
The menu update includes all-new brunch favorites, appetizers, pasta, flatbreads, and even a new cheesecake flavor.
Here's the full lineup of new menu items:
- Street Corn: fire-roasted corn "ribs" smothered in parmesan, chile-lime mayonnaise, and cilantro
- Asparagus Fries: fresh asparagus lightly coated with crispy parmesan breadcrumbs
- Spicy Tuna: ahi tuna on crispy sushi rice with ginger and green onion sprinkled on top
- Ahi Poke Nachos: crispy wontons doused with Hawaiian-style ahi tuna poke and topped with avocado, green onion, chiles, sesame seeds, and sriracha aioli
- Cacio E Pepe Flatbread Pizza: flatbread crust covered in romano and parmesan cheese with freshly ground pepper
- Bee Sting Flatbread Pizza: Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Calabrian chiles with mozzarella, parmesan, and honey drizzled on top
- California Chopped Salad: mixed greens, avocado, green beans, shrimp, tomato, egg, bacon, and vinaigrette
- Harvest Chicken Salad: grilled chicken with apples, grapes, almonds, chilled greens, quinoa, and feta cheese tossed with vinaigrette and drizzled with honey-yogurt
- Cacio E Pepe Pasta: spaghetti with romano and parmesan cheese, arugula, and freshly ground pepper
- Cacio E Pepe Pasta with Chicken: grilled chicken and spaghetti with romano and parmesan cheese, arugula, and freshly ground pepper
- Spicy Rigatoni Vodka Pasta: rigatoni pasta with Italian cherry tomatoes, parmesan, fresh basil, and pancetta topped with a spicy vodka sauce
- Seared Ahi Tuna: seared ahi tuna with ginger fried rice garnished with fresh bean sprouts, sesame, cilantro, and sriracha aioli
- Lemon-Herb Parmesan Chicken: sautéed chicken breast with parmesan, tomato, basil, garlic, and white wine, served with fresh asparagus
- Spicy Shrimp Pasta: rigatoni with sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and spicy tomato sauce
- Bacon and Avocado Benedict: poached eggs with bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, and a Calabrian hollandaise sauce on a grilled English muffin
To wash it all down, guests can also sample a new lineup of cocktails, including the tropical Paradise Colada, Sangria Rosa, Strawberry Mule, and Espresso Martini. There's a new non-alcoholic Peach Lemonade too.
As for that cheesecake flavor (I know you were waiting with bated breath!), The Classic Basque Cheesecake is a super creamy cheesecake base with a "burnt" top covered in fresh berries. It's kind of giving crème brulée, no? See you at the brown bread basket.