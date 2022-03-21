You Can Get $10 Off Your Next Cheesecake Factory Order

This week, take a night of cooking off your calendar. Give your stove a break, and treat yourself in the process by ordering from the famously long menu at The Cheesecake Factory.

The casual restaurant chain is offering $10 off any order of $50 or more when customers order ahead for pickup or delivery. The deal will be offered between March 21 and March 24, so if you’ve been thinking about trying one of the many different cheesecake flavors act fast.

To order ahead, you can either go to the Cheesecake Factory’s website and order $50 or more of food for pickup. To get the order through DoorDash, enter the promo code “SPRING10” at checkout.

Like any deal, this offer is valid at participating Cheesecake Factory locations only. So check the total of your order before checking out. And if you’re not sure how to fill up an order for $50, we’ve got you covered with a complete tour through the entire menu.