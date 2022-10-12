A 17-Foot Statue Dedicated to Cheeto Dust Was Just Unveiled
The statue stands tall in Cheadle, Alberta. Because, of course.
Few snacks are as iconic as Cheetos, and who doesn't love Chester Cheetah? He's infinitely cooler than Tony the Tiger and way more chill than the Kool-Aid Man. At least Chester doesn't have to destroy private property in order to promote his product.
Anyways, Cheeto lovers around the world have new reason to celebrate. The brand just unveiled a giant statue to honor its signature snack in Cheadle, Alberta.
Any Cheeto fan knows there's a small price to pay for eating the crunchy, cheesy treats. We're talking cheeto dust, the powdery residue that graces your fingertips when you're making your way through the bag. Cheetos refers to this phenomenon as "cheetle."
By now I'm sure you're tracking the connection between the brand's slang term and its city selection for the statue. The aptly named Cheetle Hand Statue is of, well, a hand holding a singular Cheeto puff, complete with cheetle-dipped fingers.
The statue will be on display through November 4 at 400 Railway Ave in Cheadle. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtags #CheetleinCheadle and #ItsaCheetosThing if they post pics from the site.
Anyone who eats the snack is subject to this delicious side effect. That is, unless you're like Oscar Isaac and you choose to eat them with chopsticks.
The statue stands at almost 17 feet tall, which is a lot of ground to cover with just one tongue. But the statue itself isn't lickable, especially during the cold months, unless you want to end up like Flick from A Christmas Story.