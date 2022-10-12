A 17-Foot Statue Dedicated to Cheeto Dust Was Just Unveiled

Few snacks are as iconic as Cheetos, and who doesn't love Chester Cheetah? He's infinitely cooler than Tony the Tiger and way more chill than the Kool-Aid Man. At least Chester doesn't have to destroy private property in order to promote his product.

Anyways, Cheeto lovers around the world have new reason to celebrate. The brand just unveiled a giant statue to honor its signature snack in Cheadle, Alberta.

Any Cheeto fan knows there's a small price to pay for eating the crunchy, cheesy treats. We're talking cheeto dust, the powdery residue that graces your fingertips when you're making your way through the bag. Cheetos refers to this phenomenon as "cheetle."