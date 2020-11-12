News Cheetos First-Ever Cookbook Is Filled With Flamin' Hot Holiday Recipes Your Thanksgiving spread NEEDS Dangerously Cheesy Mac 'n Cheetos.

Courtesy of Cheetos

Earlier this week, Mountain Dew dropped its first-ever cookbook , a collection of soda-infused recipes that will absolutely make your Thanksgiving the dinner the place to be—take that , mother-in-laws. Now, Cheetos is following suit with its own debut: BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends. Set to hit (figurative) shelves November 12, fans can get their orange-dusted fingers on a copy by making a $35 donation to the World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 relief fund. Or, if you're feeling lucky, you can try for the sweepstakes. Between November 13 and November 26, you can hit up social media with your own Cheetos creations—post whatever dish levels up with the addition. Make sure to tag #BonAppeCheetos, #Entry, and @Cheetos.

Courtesy of Cheetos

The 22-recipe collection, which features cocktails, appetizers, entrées, side dishes, and desserts, was curated by a lineup of celeb chefs including Anne Burrell, Richard Blais, Ronnie Woo, and Casey Webb. And while you might want to reserve that Mountain Dew-brined turkey and stuffing for Thanksgiving, I'm thinking the Good, Cheddar, Best Pumpkin Pie will be a hit on the dessert table. Plus, a little Dangerously Cheesy Mac 'n Cheetos and Mashed Paw-tatoes will only upgrade your holiday spread. "'Tis the season to eat, drink and cheers to a Cheetos holiday feast! Chester has cooked up the best 22 Cheetos food and drink recipes and thrown them in a deliciously cheesy, coffee-table-worthy cookbook," the company wrote on its website. "Our friends at World Central Kitchen have been working hard during COVID-19 for #ChefsForAmerica to activate thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed vulnerable communities and our brave medical professionals."

Courtesy of Cheetos

As if all that weren't enough, parent company Pepsi Co. is launching a recipe site of its own: More Smiles with Every Bite. And much like both the Cheetos and Mountain Dew books, you're using the actual snacks for each recipe. We're talking Fritos Slow-Cooker Corn Dip, Lay's Hash Brown Casserole, and Tostitos Beef Queso Dip. Looks like we're eating good this month.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.